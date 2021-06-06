Saudi Arabia finalizes plan to provide support to sports clubs - State TV

Formula One F1 - Sakhir Grand Prix - Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain - December 6, 2020 Prince Khalid Bin Sultan Al Faisal, President of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation and sports minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal before the race Pool via REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Saudi Arabia has finalized a plan to provide support to sports clubs, state TV reported, citing the sports minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Faisal.

According to a Twitter comment by the provincial government of the Mecca region, some soccer clubs in the professional league received more than 100 million riyals in support in the 2020-2021 season.

