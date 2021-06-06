Middle East
Saudi Arabia finalizes plan to provide support to sports clubs - State TV
Saudi Arabia has finalized a plan to provide support to sports clubs, state TV reported, citing the sports minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Faisal.
According to a Twitter comment by the provincial government of the Mecca region, some soccer clubs in the professional league received more than 100 million riyals in support in the 2020-2021 season.
