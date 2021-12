Saudi Arabia funds target investments of $5 bln in Bahrain - BNA

Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman is received by Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa upon his arrival at the Royal Airport in Sakhir, Bahrain, December 9, 2021. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS

CAIRO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia funds and entities target investments of $5 billion in development projects in Bahrain, Bahrain's state news agency (BNA) reported on Thursday following a meeting between Saudi and Bahraini crown princes in Manama.

Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in neighboring Bahrain on Thursday, fourth stop on a gulf tour.

Reporting by Alaa Swilam

