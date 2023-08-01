Saudi Arabia to grant Yemen $1.2 bln in economic aid - Saudi source

People walk outside the gate of the old city of Taiz
People walk outside the gate of the old city of Taiz, Yemen May 24, 2022. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub

RIYADH, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia is giving Yemen's presidential council $1.2 billion to help the country's struggling economy, a Saudi source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Fighting has largely stopped with the Iran-aligned Houthis in north Yemen over the last year but the Saudi-backed government, based in Aden, has grappled with a weak currency and high prices.

Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by Christina Fincher

