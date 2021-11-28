Saudi Arabia halts flights from more african nations -state news agency

Saudi police member checks pilgrims for vaccination details on their smartphone, after Saudi authorities announced the easing of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, at the Grand Mosque in holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, October 17, 2021. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS /File Photo

DUBAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior halted flights from and to Malawi, Zambia, Madagascar, Angola, Seychelles, Mauritius and the Comoros Islands on Sunday owing to concerns related to the spread of the new COVID-19 strain, state news agency SPA reported on Twitter.

Saudi Arabia on Friday suspended flights to and from South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho and Eswatini.

Reporting by Lina Najem; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by David Goodman

