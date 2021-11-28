Middle East
Saudi Arabia halts flights from more african nations -state news agency
DUBAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior halted flights from and to Malawi, Zambia, Madagascar, Angola, Seychelles, Mauritius and the Comoros Islands on Sunday owing to concerns related to the spread of the new COVID-19 strain, state news agency SPA reported on Twitter.
Saudi Arabia on Friday suspended flights to and from South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho and Eswatini.
Reporting by Lina Najem; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by David Goodman
