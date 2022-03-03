Saudi Arabia hopes to reach agreement with Iran - Crown Prince

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends a session of the Shura Council in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, November 20, 2019. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS

March 3 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia intends to continue "detailed talks" with Iran in order to reach a satisfactory agreement for both, Saudi state TV cited on Thursday Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman as saying.

He expressed hope that the talks would enable the two countries to reach "a good situation and mark a bright future" for both countries, the Al Ekhbariya TV station said.

"Iran is a neighbour forever, we cannot get rid of them and they cannot get rid of us," he said, according to state TV.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli

