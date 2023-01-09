Saudi Arabia includes Diriyah tourism project in PIF's portfolio -SPA
RIYADH, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has included a Diriyah tourism project in the portfolio of its sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), to improve investment efficiency and public-private cooperation, state news agency SPA reported on Monday.
The development of Diriyah, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, was previously under Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA), which will continue its supervision, SPA said, citing an announcement by the Saudi crown prince.
