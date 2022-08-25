Saudi Arabia to invest $1 billion in Pakistan - Saudi state TV

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif upon his arrival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, April 29, 2022. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS

CAIRO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia plans to invest $1 billion in Pakistan, Saudi state TV reported on Thursday.

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz had given the directive for the kingdom to support the Pakistani economy, state TV added.

Reporting by Yomna Ehab, Writing by Alaa Swilam, Editing by Susan Fenton

