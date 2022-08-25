1 minute read
Saudi Arabia to invest $1 billion in Pakistan - Saudi state TV
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
CAIRO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia plans to invest $1 billion in Pakistan, Saudi state TV reported on Thursday.
Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz had given the directive for the kingdom to support the Pakistani economy, state TV added.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Yomna Ehab, Writing by Alaa Swilam, Editing by Susan Fenton
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.