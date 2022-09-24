1 minute read
Saudi Arabia to invest $10 billion in local infrastructure projects
Sept 24 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia will invest 40 billion riyals ($10.6 billion) in developing local infrastructure projects in 11 cities, state TV reported on Saturday citing the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing.
($1 = 3.7620 riyals)
Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by David Clarke
