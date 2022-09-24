Saudi Arabia to invest $10 billion in local infrastructure projects

1 minute read

Clouds move over the Riyadh skyline November 17, 2013. Picture taken November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia will invest 40 billion riyals ($10.6 billion) in developing local infrastructure projects in 11 cities, state TV reported on Saturday citing the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing.

($1 = 3.7620 riyals)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by David Clarke

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.