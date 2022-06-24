Saudi Arabia to invest $3.4 billion in vaccine, biomedical drugs sector

Saudi Arabia’s Mining and Industry Minister, Bandar Al-Khorayef, speaks to the media at World Defense Show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

June 24 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's industry minister said on Friday the country would invest $3.4 billion in the vaccine and biomedical drugs sector, according to a report from state news agency SPA.

The move is part of the kingdom's push towards achieving pharmaceutical security and making Saudi Arabia a more prominent hub for the sector, the report added.

