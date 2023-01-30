Saudi Arabia to invest about $266 bln for clean energy - minister















Jan 30 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia will invest up to one trillion riyals ($266.40 billion) to generate "cleaner energy", Saudi state TV reported on Monday, citing the kingdom's energy minister.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman added that the investments aim also to "add transport lines and distribution networks in order to eventually export the energy to the world and produce clean hydrogen."

Reporting By Nayera Abdallah











