Saudi Arabia to invest about $266 bln for clean energy - minister

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud speaks during the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, October 31, 2022. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia will invest up to one trillion riyals ($266.40 billion) to generate "cleaner energy", Saudi state TV reported on Monday, citing the kingdom's energy minister.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman added that the investments aim also to "add transport lines and distribution networks in order to eventually export the energy to the world and produce clean hydrogen."

(This story has been refiled to fix typo in headline.)

Reporting By Nayera Abdallah

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

