Saudi Arabia jails 11 people for laundering $2.7 bln - state TV
Feb 13 (Reuters) - Eleven people including nine foreigners have been sentenced to jail in Saudi Arabia on charges of laundering ten billion riyals ($2.67 billion), state TV reported on Sunday quoting a prosecution statement.
The judiciary also ordered fines and the confiscation of funds and assets from seized investment portfolios, the report added.
($1 = 3.7516 riyals)
Reporting by Moaz Abd-Alaziz; writing by Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Andrew Heavens
