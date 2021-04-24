General view of Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal in Saudi Arabia May 21, 2018. Picture taken May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/

Saudi Arabia will join the United States, Canada, Norway, and Qatar in forming a new platform for oil and gas producers to discuss how they can support the implementation of the Paris Agreement on climate change, the state news agency SPA reported on Saturday.

Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest crude exporter, will be part of the new "Net Zero Producers Forum", which will discuss ways to achieve net zero carbon emission targets to limit global warming.

A Ministry of Energy source said Saudi Arabia is committed to the full implementation of the Paris Agreement, SPA reported.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has said in the past the kingdom aims to reduce its carbon emissions by generating 50% of the country's energy from renewables by 2030. read more

U.S President Joe Biden unveiled plans to cut emissions by 50%-52% from 2005 levels at the start of a two-day climate summit kicked off on Earth Day and attended virtually by leaders of 40 countries including big emitters China, India and Russia. read more

