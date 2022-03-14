Saudi Arabia launches new strategy for National Development Fund

Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman attends the 14th Islamic summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Mecca, Saudi Arabia June 1, 2019. REUTERS/Waleed Ali

CAIRO, March 14 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's crown prince on Monday launched a new strategy for its National Development Fund that will see it inject more than 570 billion riyals ($151.94 billion) into the economy by 2030, state news agency SPA reported.

Under the new strategy the fund will also help the kingdom triple non-oil gross domestic product (GDP) to 605 billion riyals in the same period, the official news agency added.

($1 = 3.7515 riyals)

Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy and Ahmed Tolba; Editing by Jan Harvey

