Saudi Arabia Oct total oil exports rise to 8.26 mln bpd

FILE PHOTO: Flames are seen at the production facility of Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oilfield in the Empty Quarter, Saudi Arabia May 22, 2018. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's total oil exports in October rose to 8.26 million barrels per day (bpd), their highest since April 2020, from 7.84 million bpd in September, official data showed on Thursday.

Monthly export figures are provided by Riyadh and other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI), which published them on its website.

Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

