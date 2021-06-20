Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Saudi Arabia to offer five-year industrial licences, ministry says

CAIRO, June 20 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's ministry of industry will offer industrial licences that last five years instead of three to ensure the sustainability of the sector, Saudi state news agency (SPA) reported on Sunday.

The longer duration will come into effect when investors apply for new industrial licences or renew their existing ones, after fulfilling necessary requirements, SPA said.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Omar Fahmy

