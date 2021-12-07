Saudi Arabia and Oman open first direct land link

CAIRO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia and Oman on Tuesday opened the first direct land crossing between the two Gulf neighbours, they said in a joint statement.

"The two sides welcomed ... the opening of the 725km Omani-Saudi road, which will contribute to the smooth movement of citizens of the two countries and the integration of supply chains," the statement said.

Reporting by Moataz Abdel Rahiem and Nayera Abdallah Writing by Ahmad Elhamy Editing by David Goodman

