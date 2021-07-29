Saudi Arabia to open for tourist visa holders starting AUG 1 -Tourism Ministry

CAIRO - July 29 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Tourism Ministry will re-allow entry for tourist visa holders starting Aug. 1, it said in a statement.

"Vaccinated tourists will be allowed to enter without having to be institutionally quarantined upon providing a negative Covid-19 PCR test and a vaccination certificate," the ministry said. Accepted vaccines will be Pfizer (PFE.N), Astrazeneca (AZN.L), Moderna (MRNA.O) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N), the statement added.

Reporting by Alaa Swilam and Ahmed Tolba

