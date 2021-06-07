Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Saudi Arabia to organise with E1 world racing championship for electric-powered boats

1 minute read

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund announced on Monday a partnership with electric speed-boat designer E1 Series to organise a world racing championship for this type of craft.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said last year that the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund would inject 150 billion riyals ($40 billion) a year into the economy in 2021 and 2022, as part of a drive to diversify the kingdom's oil-dependent economy.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · 1:57 PM UTCMIDEAST STOCKS Most Gulf markets rise in early trade; Qatar flat

Most stock markets in the Gulf region rose in early trade on Monday, with property and financial shares leading gains, although Qatar traded flat.

Middle EastSaudi Aramco mandates banks for inaugural dollar sukuk
Middle EastIsraeli police detain Palestinian activist twins from East Jerusalem
Middle EastNetanyahu alleges Israeli election fraud, accuses rival of duplicity
Middle EastEgypt nears issuing sukuk bonds as bill moves through parliament

Egypt will start issuing sukuk, or sharia-compliant Islamic bonds, as soon as a law making its way through the country's parliament goes into effect, the finance ministry said in a statement.