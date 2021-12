Saudi Arabia plans $100 bln renewables investment, says minister

Saudi Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud speaks during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 10, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

RIYADH, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's energy minister on Monday said that the kingdom plans to invest 380 billion riyals ($101 billion) in renewable energy projects and a further 142 billion riyals in energy distribution through 2030.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al-Saud was speaking at a budget conference in Riyadh.

($1 = 3.7513 riyals)

Reporting by Yousef Saba Editing by David Goodman

