S.Arabia posts second-quarter deficit of 4.6 billion riyals

General view in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, June 21 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

CAIRO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia said on Monday it posted a deficit of 4.6 billion riyals ($1.23 billion) in the second quarter, a huge drop from 109.2 billion riyals reported in the same quarter a year ago amidst a crash in oil prices.

The kingdom, the Arab world's largest economy and the world's top oil exporter, realised revenues of 248 billion riyals, with oil income rising 38% year-on-year to 132.15 billion in the second quarter.

Non-oil revenues climbed to 115.96 billion riyals from 38.23 billion riyals a year earlier.

Saudi Arabia's economy grew in the second quarter for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began 18 months ago, fuelled by a 10.1% growth in the non-oil sector, according to government data.

A Finance Ministry report said public expenditure in the second quarter amounted to 252.7 billion riyals, up 4% from the same quarter last year.

The kingdom had last year introduced measures such as tripling of a value-added tax and removal of a cost of living allowance to replenish state coffers depleted by the historic slide in crude prices and as the pandemic damaged non-oil revenues.

This along with consolidation measures had allowed the government to reduce the budget in the first quarter of 2021. read more

The budget deficit had ballooned to over 11% of gross domestic product last year, according to International Monetary Fund estimates. The IMF expects Saudi Arabia to bring down its fiscal deficit to 4.2% of GDP this year.

($1 = 3.7502 riyals)

Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy and Yousef Saba Editing by Jonathan Oatis

