Saudi Arabia raises August crude oil official selling prices for Asia

General view of Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal in Saudi Arabia May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

SINGAPORE, July 6 (Reuters) - Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia has raised the August official selling prices (OSPs) of all crude grades it sells to Asia, a pricing document seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday.

It set the August OSP for the flagship Arab light crude at $2.70 a barrel above the Oman/Dubai average for Asia, up 80 cents from July.

Saudi term crude supplies to Asia are priced as a differential to the Oman/Dubai average:

ASIA

AUGUST JULY CHANGE

SUPER LIGHT +3.85 +2.85 +1.00

EXTRA LIGHT +2.70 +1.90 +0.80

LIGHT +2.70 +1.90 +0.80

MEDIUM +2.15 +1.35 +0.80

HEAVY +1.20 +0.40 +0.80

Reporting by Shu Zhang, editing by Louise Heavens

