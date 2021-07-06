Middle East
Saudi Arabia raises August crude oil official selling prices for Asia
SINGAPORE, July 6 (Reuters) - Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia has raised the August official selling prices (OSPs) of all crude grades it sells to Asia, a pricing document seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday.
It set the August OSP for the flagship Arab light crude at $2.70 a barrel above the Oman/Dubai average for Asia, up 80 cents from July.
Saudi term crude supplies to Asia are priced as a differential to the Oman/Dubai average:
ASIA
AUGUST JULY CHANGE
SUPER LIGHT +3.85 +2.85 +1.00
EXTRA LIGHT +2.70 +1.90 +0.80
LIGHT +2.70 +1.90 +0.80
MEDIUM +2.15 +1.35 +0.80
HEAVY +1.20 +0.40 +0.80
