Saudi Arabia raises number of Haj pilgrims allowed to one mln this year - SPA

Pilgrims keeping social distance and wearing face masks, perform farewell Tawaf around the holy Kaaba in the Grand Mosque, after completing their extended Haj, "Haj Al Kabeer", during the annual Haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, July 22, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

April 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia raised the number of Haj pilgrims allowed this year to one million from inside and outside the kingdom, Saudi state news agency SAP reported early on Saturday.

The kingdom's ministry of Haj said the annual Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca this year will be for those under 65 and that pilgrims must be fully vaccinated, SPA reported.

The ministry added that pilgrims from abroad must also present a negative COVID-19 PCR test and that health precautions would be observed.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Yasmin Hussien and Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.