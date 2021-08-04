Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Saudi Arabia raises Sept crude prices to Asia for a 2nd month - sources

A worker fills a vehicle with petrol at a gas station in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

SINGAPORE, Aug 4 (Reuters) - World's top exporter Saudi Arabia raised on Wednesday the September official selling prices for all crude grades it sells to Asia for a second month, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The OSP for flagship Arab Light crude to Asia rose 30 cents to $3 a barrel above the average of Platts Dubai and DME Oman, they said.

The price hike was within expectations seen in a Reuters survey on Friday. read more

ASIA

Reporting by Florence Tan, editing by Louise Heavens

