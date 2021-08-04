Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Saudi Arabia raises Sept crude official selling prices for Asia - Aramco

1 minute read

A view shows branded oil tanks at Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo/File Photo

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia raised the September official selling prices (OSPs) for the flagship Arab light crude to $3 a barrel above the Oman/Dubai average for Asia, the country's state oil producer Aramco (2222.SE) said on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia set its Arab Light OSP to northwest Europe at a discount of $1.70 a barrel against ICE Brent for September and its OSP to the United States was at a premium of $1.35 a barrel over Argus Sour Crude Index (ASCI).

Saudi term crude supplies to Asia are priced as a differential to the Oman/Dubai average:

ASIA

UNITED STATES (versus ASCI)

Prices at Ras Tanura destined for Northwest Europe are set against ICE Brent:

NW EUROPE

Prices at Ras Tanura for Saudi oil destined for the Mediterranean are set against ICE Brent:

MEDITERRANEAN

Reporting by Nakul Iyer and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru Editing by Louise Heavens and Mark Potter

