Middle East
Saudi Arabia raises Sept crude official selling prices for Asia - Aramco
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia raised the September official selling prices (OSPs) for the flagship Arab light crude to $3 a barrel above the Oman/Dubai average for Asia, the country's state oil producer Aramco (2222.SE) said on Wednesday.
Saudi Arabia set its Arab Light OSP to northwest Europe at a discount of $1.70 a barrel against ICE Brent for September and its OSP to the United States was at a premium of $1.35 a barrel over Argus Sour Crude Index (ASCI).
Saudi term crude supplies to Asia are priced as a differential to the Oman/Dubai average:
ASIA
UNITED STATES (versus ASCI)
Prices at Ras Tanura destined for Northwest Europe are set against ICE Brent:
NW EUROPE
Prices at Ras Tanura for Saudi oil destined for the Mediterranean are set against ICE Brent:
MEDITERRANEAN
