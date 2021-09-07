Saudi Arabia re-allows entry from and travel to UAE, Argentina and South Africa -state media

A Saudi man checks the flight timings at the King Khalid International Airport, after Saudi authorities lifted the travel ban on its citizens after fourteen months due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri/File Photo

CAIRO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia removed the United Arab Emirates, Argentina and South Africa from its entry banned country list and re-allowed citizens to travel to the three countries starting Sept. 8, state TV reported on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Interior said the decision was based on the kingdom's evaluation of the current COVID-19 situation, state media reported.

Reporting by Alaa Swilam Editing by Chris Reese

