Saudi Arabia ready to mediate between all parties related to Ukraine crisis -state media

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speaks during the Gulf Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, December 14, 2021. Bandar Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS

CAIRO, March 3 (Reuters) - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman told Russia's President Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Thursday the kingdom is ready to exert all efforts to mediate between Russia, Ukraine and all parties related to the ongoing Ukrainian crisis, state media reported.

The prince reiterated the kingdom's keenness on maintaining the stability of oil markets and stressed the OPEC+ role in keeping its balance, adding it is necessary to maintain the OPEC+ agreement, state media added.

Reporting by Yomna Ehab and Alaa Swilam

