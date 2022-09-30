Saudi Arabia real GDP growth to reach 8.0% in 2022 -finance ministry















Sept 30 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia real gross domestic product growth is expected to reach 8.0% in fiscal year 2022, the Saudi finance ministry said in a pre-budget statement on Friday.

The ministry said the growth would be "driven by real GDP growth in oil activities and the sustained levels of growth in the real GDP in non-oil activities, which is expected to record growth of 5.9% in FY 2022."

Reporting by Yousef Saba, writing by Yomna Ehab











