Saudi Arabia records net FDI growth of 257.2% in 2021 -state media

March 29 (Reuters) - Net foreign direct investment in Saudi Arabia grew 257.2% in 2021, state news agency SPA reported on Tuesday, citing an investment ministry report which didn't indicate a total figure.

Real GDP grew 7% year-on-year in the third quarter of last year and 6.7% in the fourth quarter, it added.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah, writing by Maher Chmaytelli

