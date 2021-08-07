Middle East
Saudi Arabia to reopen Umrah pilgrimage to abroad pilgrims starting Aug 9 -SPA
CAIRO - Aug 7 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia said on Saturday it would gradually receive Umrah pilgrimage requests from abroad starting Aug. 9, with a capacity that would go from 60,000 pilgrims to 2 million pilgrims per month, the state news agency (SPA) reported early on Sunday.
An official in the Hajj and Umrah Ministry said pilgrims will have to provide authorized COVID-19 vaccination certificate in their Umrah request.
