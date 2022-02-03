Saudi Arabia requires citizens to take COVID booster shot to travel abroad starting Feb. 9

A Saudi man receives a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Prince Sultan Complex Health Center, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, January 13, 2022. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

CAIRO Feb 3 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia said on Thursday that citizens will be required to take the COVID-19 booster shot to be able to travel abroad starting Feb. 9, state media reported.

The kingdom is also requiring visitors to present a negative PCR result before entry.

Reporting by Yasmin Hussein and Lilian Wagdy; Writing by Lilian Wagdy; Editing by Jon Boyle

