Saudi Arabia requires citizens to take COVID booster shot to travel abroad starting Feb. 9
CAIRO Feb 3 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia said on Thursday that citizens will be required to take the COVID-19 booster shot to be able to travel abroad starting Feb. 9, state media reported.
The kingdom is also requiring visitors to present a negative PCR result before entry.
Reporting by Yasmin Hussein and Lilian Wagdy; Writing by Lilian Wagdy; Editing by Jon Boyle
