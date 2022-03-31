Skip to main content
Saudi Arabia responded positively to U.N. truce for Yemen, says official

Smoke rises during an air strike on an army weapons depot on a mountain overlooking Yemen's capital Sanaa, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah//File Photo

RIYADH, March 31 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has responded positively to a ceasefire proposal for Yemen presented by United Nations special envoy Hans Grundberg, a Saudi official said on Thursday.

Grundberg has said he was engaging with warring parties in Yemen, where a Saudi-led coalition has been battling the Iran-aligned Houthis for seven years, to reach a truce for the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, which starts this weekend.

