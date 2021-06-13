Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Saudi shopping malls open only to vaccinated people from August -State TV

1 minute read

Women wear face masks as they walk at the Hayat mall after restaurants and malls reopened as the government eases the coronavirus lockdown restrictions, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

Saudi Arabia will bar people from entering its shopping malls unless they have been vaccinated against COVID-19, state TV reported on Sunday, citing a decision by the trade ministry that will come into effect on Aug. 1

"Having received at least one vaccine shot will be a condition for entering commercial facilities," the ministry said.

Saudi Arabia has administered 15.7 million vaccine doses so far, enough to have inoculated 23% of the population, according to the Reuters COVID-19 tracker.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 2:08 PM UTCIsrael's Knesset convenes to vote on new government that will end Netanyahu's rule

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's record 12-year hold on power was set to end on Sunday when parliament votes on a new government, ushering in an administration that has pledged to heal a nation bitterly divided over his departure.

Middle EastErdogan says he and Biden must leave troubles behind at NATO meeting
Middle EastLebanon currency drops to new low as financial meltdown deepens
Middle EastErdogan says Turkey has raised FX swap deal with China to $6 bln
Middle EastSaudi shopping malls open only to vaccinated people from August -State TV