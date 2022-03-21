1 minute read
Saudi Arabia says it will not bear responsibility for oil shortages in light of recent Houthi attacks - state news agency
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
RIYADH, March 21 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia said it would not bear responsibility for any shortages in oil supplies to global markets in light of the recent attacks by the Houthi militia on Saudi oil facilities, Saudi state news agency (SPA) reported on Monday.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Alex Richardson
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.