Saudi Arabia says it will not bear responsibility for oil shortages in light of recent Houthi attacks - state news agency

RIYADH, March 21 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia said it would not bear responsibility for any shortages in oil supplies to global markets in light of the recent attacks by the Houthi militia on Saudi oil facilities, Saudi state news agency (SPA) reported on Monday.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Alex Richardson

