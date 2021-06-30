Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Saudi Arabia seizes 4.5 million amphetamine pills hidden in oranges

1 minute read

DUBAI, June 30 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's customs have foiled an attempt to smuggle into the kingdom more than 4.5 million pills of amphetamines, locally known as Captagon, hidden in a shipment of oranges, state TV reported on Wednesday.

The initial TV report did not mention the origin of the narcotics.

Saudi Arabia banned imports of Lebanese produce in April citing increased attempts to smuggle drugs from that country.

Saudi authorities announced on Saturday the seizure of 14.4 million amphetamine pills from Lebanon, hidden in shipment of iron plates. In April, they said they discovered 5.3 million such pills hidden in pomegranate shipments from Lebanon. read more

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 9:19 AM UTCDefence in Jordan trial to ask court to invite Prince Hamza to testify

Jordan's Prince Hamza is among witnesses who will be asked to testify by the defence team of a former confidant of King Abdullah who is on trial on charges of agitating to destabilise the monarchy, the defence's lawyer said on Wednesday.

Middle EastSaudi Arabia plans new national airline as it diversifies from oil
Middle EastInaugurating embassy in UAE, Israel tells region: 'We're here to stay'
Middle EastEXCLUSIVE U.N. expert backs probe into Iran's 1988 killings, Raisi's role
Middle EastIsrael's Bank Leumi says will reap 253 mln shekels from ironSource