Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Saudi Arabia to send one million doses of vaccine to Tunisia

2 minute read

TUNIS, July 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia will send a medical aid package to Tunisia that includes one million doses of vaccine to help the North Africa country control the rapid spread of the COVID pandemic.

Saudi Arabia joins other Arab countries in helping Tunisia, which is facing the collapse of its health care system, including Egypt, Algeria, UAE, Kuwait, Turkey and Qatar.

The Saudi Press Agency said on Monday the aid also includes 190 respirators and other equipment.

"We are in a catastrophic situation ... the health system has collapsed, we can only find a bed in hospitals with great difficulty," said health ministry spokesperson Nisaf Ben Alaya.

Intensive care units are full and there is a severe shortage of oxygen, officials said.

The latest aid brings to 2 million vaccine doses donated to Tunisia, where vaccinations lag far behind other countries. So far, only 730,000 people have been fully vaccinated out of a total of 11.6 million residents.

Tunisia recorded 106 deaths on Monday and reported 4,300 new coronavirus cases.

The total number of coronavirus cases so far in the country has climbed to more than 500,000, with about 16,500 deaths.

Reporting By Tarek Amara Editing by Chris Reese and Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 8:25 PM UTCJordan sentences former top courtier to 15 years in jail over alleged plot

A Jordanian court on Monday sentenced a former royal chief adviser, Bassem Awadallah, and a minor royal to 15 years in jail for their involvement in an alleged plot to bring a deposed crown prince to power instead of the king.

Middle EastStocks hit record; U.S. Treasury yields hover above 5-month lows

A gauge of global stocks closed at a record on Monday and U.S. Treasury yields held above five-month lows touched last week as investors looked for signs on whether the Delta variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus could hamper economic growth.

Middle EastFactbox: Jordan security trial sheds light on palace intrigue
Middle EastAt least 20 killed, five injured in coronavirus hospital fire in Iraq -INA

At least 20 people were killed and five injured in a coronavirus hospital fire in Iraq's southern city of Nassiriya, the state news agency (INA) reported on Monday.

Middle EastSaudi Arabia to send one million doses of vaccine to Tunisia

Saudi Arabia will send a medical aid package to Tunisia that includes one million doses of vaccine to help the North Africa country control the rapid spread of the COVID pandemic.