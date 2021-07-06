Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Saudi Arabia signs agreement with IATA to establish regional headquarters

1 minute read

CAIRO, July 7 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation has signed an agreement for the International Air Transport Association to set up its Africa and Middle East regional office in the kingdom, the authority said in a press release on Tuesday.

"The presence of the regional office of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in the kingdom will augment the provision of the necessary support for air transport companies within the kingdom and the region," the authority added.

Reporting by Marwa Rashad, Writing by Nayera Abdallah, editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 1:12 AM UTCSaudi official in U.S. for talks on Yemen, Iran, Khashoggi

Saudi Arabia's deputy defense minister on Tuesday became the highest-ranking Saudi envoy to visit Washington since Joe Biden became president in January, and held talks with senior officials on the Yemen war and threats from Iran.

Middle EastOil turmoil reminds markets of inflation pain points
Middle EastAs meat prices soar in Lebanon, veganism fills the gap for some
Middle EastFactbox: Jordan security trial sheds light on palace intrigue
Middle EastOil steadies after tumble as market awaits OPEC+ clarity