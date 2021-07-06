Saudi Arabia signs agreement with IATA to establish regional headquarters

CAIRO, July 7 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation has signed an agreement for the International Air Transport Association to set up its Africa and Middle East regional office in the kingdom, the authority said in a press release on Tuesday.

"The presence of the regional office of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in the kingdom will augment the provision of the necessary support for air transport companies within the kingdom and the region," the authority added.

Reporting by Marwa Rashad, Writing by Nayera Abdallah, editing by Richard Pullin

