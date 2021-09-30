Skip to main content

Middle East

Saudi Arabia sukuk to join widely followed FTSE index

A Saudi money exchanger wears gloves as he counts Saudi riyal currency at a currency exchange shop in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - FTSE Russell said on Thursday that Saudi Arabia's sukuk will be added to its widely followed local currency Emerging Markets Government Bond Index (EMGBI), effective April 2022.

"As of the September 2021 profiles, 42 bonds with SAR 30.6 billion ($81.6 billion) in par amount outstanding are projected to be included in the EMGBI and would comprise 2.75% of the index on a market value weighted basis," FTSE Russell said.

Indian bonds were also on the watchlist for inclusion, where FTSE Russel said they will remain.

