Middle East

Saudi Arabia to supply full July crude oil volumes to buyers in Asia -sources

Oil tankers are seen at a terminal of Sinopec Yaogang oil depot in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

Saudi Arabia, the world's top crude oil exporter, will supply full volumes of July-loading crude to its Asian customers, five sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

OPEC+ agreed in April to gradually ease oil output cuts from May to July and confirmed the decision at a meeting on June 1. read more

Reuters could not immediately reach the Saudi state energy company Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) for comment.

