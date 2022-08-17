Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan sign 10 investment deals worth 45 bln riyals - state TV

RIYADH, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has signed 10 investment deals with Uzbekistan worth 45 billion riyals ($11.99 billion), Saudi state TV reported on Wednesday.

State television did not provide further details on the nature of the deals.

($1 = 3.7541 riyals)

