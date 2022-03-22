Saudi Arabia welcomes 'positive points' in Lebanese PM statement

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati speaks at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon February 10, 2022. Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS

CAIRO, March 22 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday it welcomed the "positive points" in a statement by Lebanon's prime minister over the weekend.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati discussed in a phone call with Kuwait's foreign minister, Sheikh Ahmad Nasser al-Mohammad al-Sabah, efforts to return Lebanese-Gulf relations to normal, Mikati's office said in a statement on Saturday.

Gulf Arab relations with Lebanon have suffered over Iran-backed Hezbollah's growing power in Beirut and the region, and hit new lows last year when Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states expelled Lebanese ambassadors and recalled their own.

Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy; Editing by Alex Richardson

