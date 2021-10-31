Saudi Arabia working on green debt issuance, finance minister says

Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed al-Jadaan gestures as he speaks during the Saudi Green Initiative Forum to discuss efforts by the world's top oil exporter to tackle climate change in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

DUBAI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has appointed financial advisers for a planned green debt issuance but has yet to decide on the format, Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said on Sunday.

He also said told Reuters in a virtual interview that Saudi Arabia's economy was recovering well from the COVID-19 pandemic and he expected the non-oil economy to grow between 4.7%-5% this year, with overall GDP growth seen at 2.8%.

Authorities have no plans to adjust value-added tax, he said, after tripling it last year to 10% to offset the impact of lower oil revenue on state finances. read more

Speaking from Rome where he attended a summit of the Group of 20 major economies, Jadaan said the kingdom, the world's top oil exporter, was working towards a sustainable economy, revenues and energy sources.

"The sovereign has multiple projects that are green. We have a lot of solar, wind, power plants that require financing and we have multiple new plans in the pipeline ...," he said.

He said Saudi Arabia had appointed financial advisers, but had yet to decide on details such as whether the financing would be syndicated, bonds or sukuk, local or international.

"We are working that out and we will be announcing it very soon," he said.

Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous; editing by Barbara Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.