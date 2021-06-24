Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Saudi Arabia's Bank AlJazira markets AT1 Islamic bonds, document shows

1 minute read

DUBAI, June 24 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Bank AlJazira (1020.SE) has given initial price guidance of between 4.25% and 4.375% for U.S. dollar-denominated Additional Tier 1 sukuk, a document showed on Thursday.

Alinma Investment Company (1150.SE), Aljazira Capital and JPMorgan (JPM.N) are arranging the deal, which is expected to launch later on Thursday, the document, which was reviewed by Reuters. The document was from one of the banks on the deal.

AT1 bonds, the riskiest debt instruments banks can issue, are designed to be perpetual in nature but issuers can call them in after a specified period. AlJazira's sukuk will be non-callable for five years.

Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · June 23, 2021 · 10:17 PM UTCIran says U.S. to lift oil sanctions, U.S. says nothing agreed

Iran said on Wednesday the United States had agreed to remove all sanctions on Iran's oil and shipping but Washington said "nothing is agreed until everything is agreed" in talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Middle EastDubai's Latifa is free to travel, statement issued through lawyers says
Middle EastQatar committed to improving worker welfare, says World Cup 2022 organiser
Middle East‘Old guard’ of Iraqi parties, militias dig in against a weak state
Middle EastFighting between separatist brigades kills two in Yemen's Aden -sources

Clashes between brigades of the main southern separatist movement in Yemen killed two fighters and wounded 15 people, including civilians, in the port city of Aden, security sources said on Thursday.