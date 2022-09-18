Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to miss Queen's funeral

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends a graduation ceremony for the 95th batch of cadets from the King Faisal Air Academy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 23, 2018. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is no longer expected to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Monday, a British foreign office source said on Sunday, contrary to Britain's earlier expectations that he would.

The change was made by Saudi Arabia, the source added.

Reporting by William James, Editing by William Maclean and Paul Sandle

