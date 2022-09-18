1 minute read
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to miss Queen's funeral
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is no longer expected to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Monday, a British foreign office source said on Sunday, contrary to Britain's earlier expectations that he would.
The change was made by Saudi Arabia, the source added.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by William James, Editing by William Maclean and Paul Sandle
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.