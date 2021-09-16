Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports hit six-month high in July

An employee holds a sample of crude oil at the Yarakta oilfield, owned by Irkutsk Oil Co, in the Irkutsk region, Russia on March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports in July rose to their highest since January, the Joint Organisation Data Initiative (JODI) said on Thursday.

The kingdom's crude oil exports rose to 6.327 million barrels per day (bpd) in July, up from 5.965 million bpd in June. Total exports including oil products stood at 6.65 million bpd.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, together known as OPEC+, in July began unwinding record output cuts while Saudi Arabia began phasing out its voluntary supply cuts. read more

Saudi Arabia's domestic crude refinery throughput rose to 2.457 million bpd in July while direct crude burn increased by 105,000 bpd to 691,000 bpd.

The world's largest oil exporter's crude output rose by 547,000 bpd month-on-month to 9.474 mln bpd in July, the JODI figures showed.

Monthly export figures are provided by Riyadh and other OPEC members to JODI, which publishes them on its website.

Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman

