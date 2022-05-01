Saudi Arabia's economy estimated to grow 9.6% in Q1, driven by oil

May 1 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's economy grew by 9.6% in the first quarter of 2022, compared to a year earlier, according to flash government estimates on Sunday, as a recovery in the oil sector drove the strongest growth in more than a decade.

During the first quarter, oil activity in Saudi Arabia increased by 20.4% and non-oil activity by 3.7%, the estimates showed.

If the estimates are confirmed, they would mark the highest growth rate since 2011, the Saudi General Authority for Statistics said.

Reporting by Moataz Mohamed, Editing by Barbara Lewis

