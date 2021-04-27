Saudi Arabia's Fawaz Alhokair Group (4240.SE) said on Tuesday it would open the kingdom's first Fnac Darty (FNAC.PA) store in 2022 after signing a franchise deal with the French consumer electronics retailer.

The franchise agreement marks the large French company's first entry into Saudi Arabia, the Middle East's biggest economy, Alhokair said in a statement.

Alhokair, a franchise retailer, says it operates over 1,800 retail stores across 12 countries.

