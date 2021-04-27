Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Saudi Arabia's Fawaz Alhokair signs franchise deal with France's Fnac Darty

Saudi Arabia's Fawaz Alhokair Group (4240.SE) said on Tuesday it would open the kingdom's first Fnac Darty (FNAC.PA) store in 2022 after signing a franchise deal with the French consumer electronics retailer.

The franchise agreement marks the large French company's first entry into Saudi Arabia, the Middle East's biggest economy, Alhokair said in a statement.

Alhokair, a franchise retailer, says it operates over 1,800 retail stores across 12 countries.

