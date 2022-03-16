Saudi Arabia's GDP increased by 3.2% in 2021

DUBAI, March 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's gross domestic product rose by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, while overall growth last year increased by 3.2%, official statistics showed on Wednesday, which were largely in line with earlier government estimates.

Quarterly growth was largely driven by a 10.9% increase in oil activities, while non-oil activities expanded 5.1%, the General Authority for Statistics said.

Government activities grew by 2.4% in the quarter.

Writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

