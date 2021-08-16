Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Middle East

Saudi Arabia's PIF raises stake in U.S. game maker Activision by 13.3 pct-filing

DUBAI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund has increased its holding in American video game company Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O) by 13.3% to 37.9 million shares, according to a U.S. regulatory filing on Monday.

The Public Investment Fund (PIF) bought 4.4 million shares in the video game maker in the second quarter, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

PIF, which did not immediately respond to a comment request on the filing, is at the centre of Saudi Arabia's plans to transform the economy by creating new sectors and diversifying revenues away from oil.

The $400 billion fund is expected to inject at least $40 billion annually in the local economy until 2025, and increase its assets to $1 trillion by that date, which would make it one of the world's biggest sovereign wealth funds.

Reporting by Karina Desouza, writing by Hadeel Al Sayegh; editing by David Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

