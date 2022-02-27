1 minute read
Saudi Aramco discovers some new natural gas fields - news agency
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Feb 27 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco has discovered several new natural gas fields, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday, citing Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.
The fields were found in the central area of the kingdom, in the Empty Quarter region, near northern border and in the eastern region, he said, according to the state-news agency.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Ahmed Tolba, writing by Maher Chmaytelli
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.