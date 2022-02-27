Saudi Aramco discovers some new natural gas fields - news agency

A 3D printed natural gas pipeline is placed in front of displayed Saudi Aramco logo in this illustration taken February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco has discovered several new natural gas fields, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday, citing Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.

The fields were found in the central area of the kingdom, in the Empty Quarter region, near northern border and in the eastern region, he said, according to the state-news agency.

Reporting by Ahmed Tolba, writing by Maher Chmaytelli

