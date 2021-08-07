Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Middle East

Saudi Aramco fixing malfunction at Qassim petroleum products distribution station - State TV

Saudi Aramco logo is pictured at the oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

CAIRO - Aug 7 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Aramco is working on fixing a technical malfunction at the petroleum products distribution station in the Qassim region, Saudi state TV reported on Saturday citing Aramco.

There was no further information available on the reason of the malfunction or if any supply chain was affected.

Reporting by Alaa Swilam and Omar Fahmy; Editing by Christina Fincher

